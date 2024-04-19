RIA Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 31,800 ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK)

RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC owned about 1.54% of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 819.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period.

Get ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF alerts:

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $47.93. 17,629 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $23.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.30.

About ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF

The ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund tracks an index holding three separate contracts at equal-weighting with different roll schedules. OILK was launched on Sep 26, 2016 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.