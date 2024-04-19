United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,600 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $856,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,928.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,215. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $204.44 and a 52 week high of $261.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.20 and its 200-day moving average is $228.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.67.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

