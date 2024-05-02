SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,834 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 89.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000.

SLYV stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.93. The company had a trading volume of 85,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,412. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $84.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average of $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.21.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

