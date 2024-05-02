JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Holdings Trimmed by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JQUA. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 66,500.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

NYSEARCA JQUA traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,747. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $53.03.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

