B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2025

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Zega Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $280,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.49 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

