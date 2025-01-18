B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Zega Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $280,000.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.49 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

