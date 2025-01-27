Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Position Reduced by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 353.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $37.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.94. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

