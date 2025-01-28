Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 383.3% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 12.25% of Global X Thematic Growth ETF worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Performance

Global X Thematic Growth ETF stock remained flat at $23.94 during trading hours on Tuesday. 3,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,532. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.07. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Thematic Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

