Rockline Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,000. McDonald’s comprises 1.9% of Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $283.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,652,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,397. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

