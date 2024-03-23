Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $509.58. 8,117,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,378,908. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.90 and a 52-week high of $523.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $454.49 and a 200-day moving average of $369.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,365,299 shares of company stock valued at $626,512,270 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

