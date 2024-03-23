Summit Financial Group Inc. Buys 380 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.6% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $446.38. 28,232,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,686,133. The company has a fifty day moving average of $430.97 and a 200 day moving average of $397.55. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $304.77 and a 12 month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

