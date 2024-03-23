Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after buying an additional 57,170 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $661,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.82. 3,987,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,318,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.90.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

