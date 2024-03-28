BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU) Shares Up 5.8%

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$14.53 and last traded at C$14.51. Approximately 663,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 384,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.71.

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF Trading Up 5.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.36.

