Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Trading Up 6.2%

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 955 ($12.07) and last traded at GBX 948 ($11.98). Approximately 348,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 384,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 892.50 ($11.28).

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 925.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 618.61. The firm has a market cap of £451.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.66, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.16.

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.96%. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 726.26%.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

