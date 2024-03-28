Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Sets New 1-Year High at $312.17

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $312.17 and last traded at $311.90, with a volume of 6040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESGR. StockNews.com downgraded Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Enstar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Enstar Group

Enstar Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $31.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 78.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enstar Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enstar Group by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 172,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,732,000 after purchasing an additional 42,946 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Enstar Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Enstar Group by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,906,000 after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Enstar Group by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

About Enstar Group

(Get Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.