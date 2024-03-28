ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Sells 1,594 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whelan Financial grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 210,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 102,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 17,326 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,326,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,708,837. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

