Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,315 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,510,100,000 after buying an additional 315,999 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,373,000 after purchasing an additional 585,104 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,795,000 after purchasing an additional 202,820 shares during the period.

MUB stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.60. 1,945,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,029. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.83 and a 200-day moving average of $106.01.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

