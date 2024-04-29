DRA Global Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.11 (ASX:DRA)

DRA Global Limited (ASX:DRA – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, April 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.
DRA Global Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.49.
About DRA Global
