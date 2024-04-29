Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.42-4.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.49. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 18.050-18.250 EPS.

ROP stock opened at $526.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $435.49 and a 1 year high of $565.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $545.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.84.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $574.58.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

