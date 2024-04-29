RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.

RBB Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 24.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. RBB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 38.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RBB Bancorp to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $18.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.74. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $20.22.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.40 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Kao acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $216,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 460,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,786.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 35,977 shares of company stock valued at $624,060. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group initiated coverage on RBB Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, RBB Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

