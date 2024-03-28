The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,240 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.3% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.77.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.36. 15,160,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,578,303. The stock has a market cap of $224.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.61, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.53.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

