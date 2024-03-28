Traynor Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $228.59. 828,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,638. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.49. The stock has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

