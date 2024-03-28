HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.05% of HNI worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HNI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of HNI by 1,015.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of HNI by 89.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of HNI by 459.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

HNI Price Performance

HNI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.14. 259,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,456. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.49. HNI Co. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. HNI had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HNI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

HNI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. HNI’s payout ratio is 125.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Bell sold 2,898 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $124,990.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,772.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,374 shares of company stock valued at $749,534. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

