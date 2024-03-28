Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $1.30 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,906 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $41.78. 6,862,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,068,596. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19. The company has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

