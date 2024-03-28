Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $435,417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $259.93. 2,668,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,921. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $198.61 and a 1-year high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

