Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Major Shareholder Sells 10,456 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $311,902.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,900,057 shares in the company, valued at $56,678,700.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

Shares of WLDN stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 148,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,441. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $399.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.45. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $30.46.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.37. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,912,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 694.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 14,693 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WLDN shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Willdan Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Featured Articles

