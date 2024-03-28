Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1902 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Kingspan Group Trading Down 0.7 %
KGSPY stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $91.89. 2,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $58.17 and a 12 month high of $94.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.48.
About Kingspan Group
