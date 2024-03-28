Reviewing Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) and Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL)

Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Get Free Report) and Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of -17.74, suggesting that its share price is 1,874% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexalin Technology has a beta of 5.42, suggesting that its share price is 442% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Nexalin Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 89.2% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Nexalin Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heyu Biological Technology $80,000.00 287.28 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A Nexalin Technology $1.32 million 7.89 -$1.70 million N/A N/A

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and Nexalin Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Heyu Biological Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nexalin Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Heyu Biological Technology and Nexalin Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Nexalin Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and Nexalin Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heyu Biological Technology -453.55% -6.43% -4.43% Nexalin Technology -3,576.32% -105.41% -80.04%

Summary

Heyu Biological Technology beats Nexalin Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heyu Biological Technology

Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zengqiang Investment Limited. As of September 4, 2023, Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Heyu Biological Technology Corporation.

About Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. It licenses and markets Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and drug-free therapy for the treatment of anxiety and insomnia. The company's Nexalin device emits a patented frequency-based waveform, which stimulates a positive response from the mid-brain structures associated with various mental health disorders. In addition, it designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, a medical device that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, Alzheimer's disease, and dementia. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

