Financial Comparison: Sow Good (SOWG) vs. The Competition

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sow Good to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s peers have a beta of 1.04, meaning that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million -$3.06 million -15.00 Sow Good Competitors $7.55 billion $686.53 million 5.92

Analyst Recommendations

Sow Good’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sow Good and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Sow Good Competitors 318 1286 1480 30 2.39

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 19.74%. Given Sow Good’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sow Good has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -19.05% -91.69% -23.25% Sow Good Competitors -27.45% -26.45% -6.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 84.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sow Good peers beat Sow Good on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. produces and sells freeze-dried snacks, smoothies, soups, and granola in the United States. It provides freeze-dried candy products. The company markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. It offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

