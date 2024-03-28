Reviewing SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) & Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR)

SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Free Report) and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SOHO China and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOHO China N/A N/A N/A Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 35.14% -12.35% -1.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SOHO China and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOHO China 0 0 0 0 N/A Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.33%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Angel Oak Mortgage REIT is more favorable than SOHO China.

80.2% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SOHO China and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOHO China N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Angel Oak Mortgage REIT $54.86 million 4.89 $33.71 million $1.35 7.96

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has higher revenue and earnings than SOHO China.

Volatility and Risk

SOHO China has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT beats SOHO China on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOHO China

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in the People's Republic of China. The company also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

