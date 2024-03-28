Mesoblast (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Stock Price Up 126.2%

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 126.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 347,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Mesoblast Stock Up 126.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21.

About Mesoblast

(Get Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.