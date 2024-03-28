Sinecera Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sinecera Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,848 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 13.0% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,541,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,975,283. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.55. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2493 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

