Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. State Street Corp raised its position in PACCAR by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,948,000 after buying an additional 4,082,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $323,885,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in PACCAR by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in PACCAR by 2,578.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,292,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,846,000 after buying an additional 2,207,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,479,105.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,058. The stock has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.39.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

