Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $917,000 Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 133.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,059 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $413,260,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,477,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 507.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,161,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.57. 5,855,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,137,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.44.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

