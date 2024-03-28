The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,508 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned about 1.28% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $762,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,512. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

