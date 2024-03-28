Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,796,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,578,000 after purchasing an additional 828,390 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3,287.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 555,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,359,000 after purchasing an additional 539,576 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,022,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMN. JMP Securities cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.25.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 6,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.75 per share, with a total value of $401,420.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,681. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,449.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 6,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.75 per share, with a total value of $401,420.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,681. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.57. The company had a trading volume of 917,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,575. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $112.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

