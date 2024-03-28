Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Lowers Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC decreased its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regal Rexnord news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $461,785.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total transaction of $320,719.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,570 shares of company stock worth $892,301. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RRX

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,165. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -207.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.18 and a fifty-two week high of $183.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently -160.92%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.