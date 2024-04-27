Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $62.93

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$62.93 and traded as high as C$63.57. Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at C$63.15, with a volume of 7,662,848 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.12 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5752475 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Further Reading

