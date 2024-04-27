InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7,194.71

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7,194.71 ($88.87) and traded as high as GBX 8,112 ($100.20). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 8,002 ($98.84), with a volume of 305,050 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($79.05) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($66.70) to GBX 6,100 ($75.35) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($74.11) to GBX 7,400 ($91.40) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,415 ($79.24).

The stock has a market cap of £13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,295.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,148.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,200.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.48. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,457.14%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

