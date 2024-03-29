10,569 Shares in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Acquired by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADXFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,569 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $868,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 213,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 39,464 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at $3,297,000. Atlas Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 1,373,433 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,854,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth about $269,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

NYSE ADX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,647. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $19.57.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

(Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX)

