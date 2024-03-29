10,569 Shares in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Acquired by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,569 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $868,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 213,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 39,464 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at $3,297,000. Atlas Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 1,373,433 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,854,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth about $269,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

NYSE ADX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,647. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $19.57.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

