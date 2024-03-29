Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August accounts for approximately 1.6% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC owned 3.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAUG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BATS UAUG remained flat at $32.65 on Friday. 33,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average of $30.36.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.