Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF Declares Dividend of $0.36 (NYSEARCA:BBLB)

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3551 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF Price Performance

BBLB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.25. 13 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,981. Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF has a 12-month low of $79.32 and a 12-month high of $102.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.83 and a 200 day moving average of $88.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF (BBLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 20+ Year index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasurys with more than 20 years until maturity. Constituents are selected using the same manner that they are weighted.

