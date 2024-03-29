JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Short Interest Down 88.5% in March

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the February 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JGLO stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.41. 1,398,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,281. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.69. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $59.20.

