LifeSteps Financial Inc. Acquires 27 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 14.6% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $444.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,839,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,533,704. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $309.89 and a 52 week high of $449.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $434.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.97.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

