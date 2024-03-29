PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Short Interest Update

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the February 29th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PUTKY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,834. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.87. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $44.17.

About PT United Tractors Tbk

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold and Other Mineral Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment, trucks, cranes, and busses under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, Tadano, and United Tractors names to mining, agriculture, constructions, forestry, as well as material handling and transportation.

