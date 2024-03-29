PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Short Interest Update

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the February 29th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PUTKY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,834. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.87. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $44.17.
About PT United Tractors Tbk
