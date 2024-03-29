Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Declines By 90.5%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the February 29th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Brambles Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BXBLY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.06. 12,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,292. Brambles has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brambles Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2831 per share. This is a boost from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

