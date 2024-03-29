SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Down 29.1% in March

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the February 29th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SMC Price Performance

Shares of SMCAY stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.18. 53,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,861. SMC has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.96.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. SMC had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 10.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SMC will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

