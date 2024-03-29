Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Trading Up 2.8%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 49,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
Spectra7 Microsystems Stock Up 2.8 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42.
About Spectra7 Microsystems
Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR, includes VR8181, VR8050, VR8200 and VR8300 chips to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.
