Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) to Issue Dividend of $0.29 on April 4th

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2944 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $80.51. 8,503,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,524,387. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.58.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81,144.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,681 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,856,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,051 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,319,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,532 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

