Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Shares Down 2.3%

Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF – Get Free Report) was down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €9.20 ($9.79) and last traded at €9.21 ($9.80). Approximately 2,693,226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,720,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.43 ($10.03).

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.58.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.