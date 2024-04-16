Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ameresco

Ameresco Price Performance

NYSE AMRC traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $19.43. 455,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,066. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ameresco by 302.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.